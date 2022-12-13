Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief

PGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made.

Curious citizens who want to get to know the candidates will have their chance on Jan. 5, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Avalon Theater, the city says.

The city says it sorted through 31 applications before whittling it down to just three. ““We have high expectations for the next Chief of Police to lead the women and men of our department. These dedicated professionals have established strong relationships within our community and every day exemplify the department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service,” said City Manager Greg Caton.

The city provided some background information on the three candidates. We’ve provided all provided descriptions unedited below.

Interim Grand Junction Police Chief Matt Smith

Interim Police Chief Matt Smith (Grand Junction Police Department)

“Matt Smith is currently the Interim Chief for the City of Grand Junction Police Department having been appointed to that role in September of 2022. Smith joined the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) in 1999 after serving with the Cortez Police Department. Smith has been a deputy chief for GJPD for the past three years overseeing both the Operations division as well as the Services division. During his tenure with the Grand Junction Police Department, Smith has been promoted through the ranks from Sergeant to Commander to Deputy Chief. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Colorado Technical University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the 58th Session of Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. Smith also attended the National Tactical Officers Association SWAT Command Decision-Making and Leadership course.”

Smith was also selected to lead the GJPD following former chief Shoemaker’s departure.

Former Pharr, Texas Police Chief Andy Harvey

Former Pharr, Texas police chief Andy Harvey in July of 2020. (City of Pharr)

“Andy Harvey most recently served for two years as the Chief of Police for the City of Pharr, TX and prior to that for two years as the Chief of Police for the City of Palestine TX. While with the City of Pharr, Harvey oversaw 62 sworn personal and another 100 staff and was appointed as the Interim City Manager. While the Chief of Police for Palestine, a city of 20,000 residents, Harvey oversaw 40 sworn, and 14 professional staff. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Command College in Huntsville, TX, the Caruth Police Institute in Dallas, TX, and Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Police School of Supervision in Plano, TX.”

Former Maricopa, Ariz. Police Chief Jim Hughes

Former Maricopa, AZ police chief Jim Hughes, undated photo. (City of Maricopa)

“Jim Hughes served for 10 years as the Chief of Police for the City of Maricopa Police Department in Maricopa, AZ. While with Maricopa PD, Hughes oversaw 102 employees, 76 of whom were sworn. He was responsible for the agency’s transition to a community-based policing model focused on building relationships with neighboring law enforcement, other city departments and community stakeholders. He also enhanced mental health programs through a partnership to bring a 24/7 mobile crisis team to Maricopa and introduced a 911 mental health call diversion program. Hughes graduated from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.”

