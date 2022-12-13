Final week for leaf pick-up in Palisade

FILE 10331544 - rake in a pile of leaves(WSAW)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is wrapping up its free leaf pick-up this week.

Palisade residents are asked to rake the leaves out for crews to pick up on the scheduled day for the neighborhood.

Residents are instructed to rake their leaves into the street approximately 18 inches from the curb, into rows up to 12 inches tall.

Piles should be placed 15 feet from objects such as cars, trucks, or trailers.

Bagged leaves or piles with tree limbs, plastic bags, fecal matter, rocks, trash, or other debris will not be picked up.

Leaves will be mulched and used to improve soil conditions at Riverbend Park.

Additional details including a pick-up map can be found on the Town of Palisade website.

Residents can call 970-464-5602 for more information.

