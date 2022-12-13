Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 11, 2022
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
A car sits on the lawn outside of the St. Joseph's Church Office.
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is helped off the field during the second half of...
Wilson’s concussion latest setback in Broncos’ awful year
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
A holster and pair of glasses abandoned by the suspect sit by the threshold of a Red Roof Inn...
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
Page 1
Mendez Affidavit
A car sits on the lawn outside of the St. Joseph's Church Office.
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building