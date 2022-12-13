Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado.

The recount was mandated by state law.

The SoS’s office confirmed that incumbent Lauren Boebert defeated self-described “conservative Democrat” Adam Frisch by a razor-thin margin of .17 percent, enshrining one of the Colorado GOP’s few successes in a midterm season described by COGOP leadership as an “extinction level event.”

The race did see some votes change, but not nearly enough to alter the outcome in a significant way. Frisch gained one vote, and Boebert lost three.

“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”

