Winter storm brings scattered snow to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The morning is off to a snowy start around the higher elevations around the Western Slope, with much of the snow falling north of Interstate 70, atop the Grand Mesa, down the Uncompahgre Plateau, and across the San Juan Mountains. Downsloping winds are keeping the valleys dry, but we should start to see some snowflakes coming down in the valleys very late this morning and into the afternoon as well. Close to 6 inches of snow is expected across the San Juan Mountains through Telluride, atop the Grand Mesa, into Crested Butte, Aspen, and Vail, and out across the northern mountains of the Western Slope. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible across the valleys through tonight. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will stick around whenever snow isn’t falling with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It looks like we’ll continue to dry out some more overnight tonight as the main system moves east of us and drier air starts to move in from the southwest. We’ll still see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper teens and lower to middle 20s.

Additional moisture will wrap around the back side of the departing system on Tuesday, bringing scattered bursts of lighter snow across the Western Slope. We’ll turn drier again Tuesday night, then some leftover snow flurries could be possible on Wednesday as well. An additional 6 inches of snow could still be possible across the higher elevations through Tuesday or Wednesday, and only another inch or so of additional snow is still possible across the valleys.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains could see some minor to moderate travel impacts through much of the morning, then some minor travel impacts are possible along Interstate 70 starting east of Parachute into the afternoon. Some moderate travel impacts are possible in the higher elevations along Interstate 70, closer to Vail and into Copper Mountain. These same places could continue to see minor travel impacts into Tuesday as snow continues to come down.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 PM Monday evening for the southwestern San Juan Mountains. 6 to 12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts are possible, as well as wind gusts between 45 and 60 miles per hour. This includes the cities of Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the higher elevations of the Western Slope with generally 2 to 8 inches of snowfall and wind gusts around 45 miles per hour. These advisories will expire later this afternoon and overnight tonight for the western portions of the region, as well as the San Juan Mountains, 5 PM Tuesday evening for the central portions of the region, and 5 PM Wednesday evening for the High Country.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect until 8 AM Tuesday morning for the backcountry in the northern Front Range and the Elkhead and Park Mountains.

We’ll dry out with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, but temperatures will continue to stay much colder than normal. Highs will only reach the upper 20s and lower 30s, while lows fall into the single digits and lower to middle teens.

