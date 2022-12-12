GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances.

It’s called the Colorado Payback Program. It has reunited over $600 million to their rightful owners since it first began in 1987.

In Mesa County, residents have $17 million in unclaimed cash, $1 million in unclaimed company shares, and 153 available tangibles.

Sam Miller was surprised at what she found when she got word of the unclaimed property database. “I had a lot of stuff on there that I was not expecting.”

