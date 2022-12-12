Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was fatally shot Monday at an Army tank brigade’s building complex at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspected gunman, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Army post’s headquarters complex for its 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. One soldier was shot and died despite being treated by emergency responders at the scene, he said.

Larson said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the slain soldier’s family.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene, Larson said, but he declined to name that person or to say if the suspect was a soldier or civilian.

Larson said no other information about the shooting was being released, citing the ongoing criminal investigation by Army authorities.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 11, 2022
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home

Latest News

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Miny Weaver, 94, was surprised by students for her birthday on Friday.
Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses