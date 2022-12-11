Wolf reintroduction draft released, feedback requested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has presented a draft for the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW Commission).

The proposal was submitted during a virtual meeting that was streamed live on YouTube on Friday.

The CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado. The public can comment on the draft plan online and in the upcoming public meetings through February 22, 2023.

The details of the draft plan are listed below; it is important to note that finalizations to the draft plan may change by the time it is approved by the CPW Commission.

State statute 33-2-105.8 directs the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to:

Develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado.

Take necessary steps to begin reintroduction no later than December 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide.

Pay fair compensation for livestock losses caused by gray wolves.

Highlights of the plan include:

CPW introducing 30 to 50 wolves in total over the next three to five years (10 to 15 animals each year).

Sourcing wolves from areas in the Northern Rockies.

Reintroducing captured wolves onto state and cooperating lands in select areas with a 60-mile buffer from neighboring states.

Wolves are both Federally and State protected as an Endangered Species in Colorado. As wolf populations grow, Colorado’s gray wolf protection status may be changed from a State Endangered Species to a State Threatened Species.

Further details for the plan include monitoring and management of wolves, as well as livestock conflicts and compensation.

The full draft plan and further details can be viewed and downloaded on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

“All Coloradans interested in wolf restoration should view the recording online at a time that is most convenient for you,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “Please take a look at the draft plan and submit your input at a public meeting in January and February or through the online comment form,” Dugan said.

Public hearings to welcome feedback are listed below:

Jan. 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs - 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2023 – Gunnison - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2023 – Rifle - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023 – Denver - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

