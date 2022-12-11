NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction.
Woman dies in house fire
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart

Latest News

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle