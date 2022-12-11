Masonic Christmas Fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Christmas is only a few weeks away, and the Grand Valley is beginning to see the holiday cheer. The Grand Junction Masonic Center opened its doors to the public for the First Annual Craft Fair.

Twenty-nine vendors highlighted their products like jewelry, food, crafts, and more. The organizer says they decide to host the fair since, over the years, the masonry membership has been in decline.

“Mainly because we’re not as involved in the community as we have been in the past. So this year, it was decided that we want to start regaining the community and more events, as we thought Christmas is coming up. Let’s host a craft fair.”

