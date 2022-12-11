Masonic Christmas Fair

Craft Fair
Craft Fair((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Christmas is only a few weeks away, and the Grand Valley is beginning to see the holiday cheer. The Grand Junction Masonic Center opened its doors to the public for the First Annual Craft Fair.

Twenty-nine vendors highlighted their products like jewelry, food, crafts, and more. The organizer says they decide to host the fair since, over the years, the masonry membership has been in decline.

“Mainly because we’re not as involved in the community as we have been in the past. So this year, it was decided that we want to start regaining the community and more events, as we thought Christmas is coming up. Let’s host a craft fair.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Increase in RSV, Flu and COVID-19 in schools
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Tapestry of Light
Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during“Pink the Rink”
CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during “Pink the Rink”
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded