Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re in the mood for holiday cheer, a local choir has your back.

On Saturday, choir members from the Community Cantana Chorus gathered for their second performance out of three. This one is at Fruita United Methodist Church.

Davis Devereux, co-director, said the choir is made up of eight churches from across the entire valley.

“I didn’t realize how much of an impact it had on not only the people who were singing, because there are people who volunteer for this, who just love singing the music,” said Devereux. “But then there are also people who want to take some time, just listen, and enjoy a nice Christmas concert.”

One more performance is scheduled for next Saturday, December 17, at 3:30 p.m. at Appleton Christian Church.

