Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration

Tapestry of Light
Tapestry of Light((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re in the mood for holiday cheer, a local choir has your back.

On Saturday, choir members from the Community Cantana Chorus gathered for their second performance out of three. This one is at Fruita United Methodist Church.

Davis Devereux, co-director, said the choir is made up of eight churches from across the entire valley.

“I didn’t realize how much of an impact it had on not only the people who were singing, because there are people who volunteer for this, who just love singing the music,” said Devereux. “But then there are also people who want to take some time, just listen, and enjoy a nice Christmas concert.”

One more performance is scheduled for next Saturday, December 17, at 3:30 p.m. at Appleton Christian Church.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Increase in RSV, Flu and COVID-19 in schools
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Craft Fair
Masonic Christmas Fair
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during“Pink the Rink”
CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during “Pink the Rink”
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded