CMU Hockey Announces Record Amount raised during “Pink the Rink”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Hockey Team has announced they raised a record amount for the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund during this year’s “Pink the Rink Event” back in November.

During the Friday matchup against the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Mountain Lions the Mavs announced this year they raised a total of $22,000 shattering the previous record of around $14,000.

“We are excited to partner again with the hockey team. This is the sixth year that we’ve done it. They do almost all the work. We’re just here to support and we appreciate that so much. It takes a village, and they are mighty village,” Carmen Shipley, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Executive said.

“This is definitely a record amount. I think it’s surpassed the highest previous amount, which was about $14,000 Just blew it out of the water. I’m sure they would agree it’s due large parts that many partners and sponsors that they have for this. Everyone really got involved and the boys and the team really got involved in auction items donated and I was really impressed with all,” Shipley said.

According to Danna Coliazzi the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Development Manager, the money raised helps support cancer patients during tough times.

“Oftentimes our cancer patients need help with many different areas we’re going to change which could be from utility bills, car rides, taxis, hotels, groceries or anything that they might need during their cancer treatment,” Coliazzi said.

Not only did the team hit a record for this year’s total, but also hit a goal for the total amount raised for the six-year history of “Pink the Rink”.

“The six-year total makes the total $100,000, and that’s what they really wanted to do,” Shipley said.

“It just goes to show how awesome our community of the Grand Valley really is, and how supportive are they are of CMU and St Mary’s,” Coliazzi said.

