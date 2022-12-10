Increase in RSV, Flu and COVID-19 in schools

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Respiratory illnesses are spreading so fast in the Grand Valley that one Mesa County school is canceling classes on Friday.

Health experts are focused on the big three COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

“We may see different trends for these seasonal viruses, like we’re seeing right now, with increased cases of RSV,” said Sarah Grey, communication specialist with Mesa County Public Health. That’s got the community worried.

It’s putting a strain on schools like Mesa County Valley School District 51. “We are having quite an increase in illness in our schools. That’s mirroring what we’re seeing across the county and the state,” said Katie McKew, coordinator of nursing and health services with D51.

She says 11 schools are at 10 percent or higher for illness absentee rate. Fruita Middle School is hitting over 30 percent. “And so we are going to suspend classes for tomorrow. There won’t be any classes at Fruita Middle School,” said McKew.

