GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where multiple altercations occurred and one was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle.

Upon arrival, the GJPD saw several people fleeing the scene on foot. Several people were detained by authorities.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, however the injury was non-life threatening. Several others were treated for their injuries on scene.

Multiple children were at the scene during the time of the incident. Authorities removed the children from the residence.

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where...
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the GJPD responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle, where multiple altercations occurred and several children were removed from the scene.(David Jones)

The incident is currently under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Further information is not available at this time; information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letticia Martinez
Caregiver sentenced in death of woman at Grand Junction assisted living home
A woman died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Grand Junction.
Woman dies in house fire
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Walmart
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Quiet weekend ahead of our next snow maker

Latest News

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Increase in RSV, Flu and COVID-19 in schools
Gray wolf. (File photo)
Read the draft plan for bringing wolves back to Colorado
Latest on the Red Roof Inn police shooting
Police officers in shooting identified
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
Omicron vaccines approved for younger children