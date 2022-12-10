GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on East Niagra Circle.

Upon arrival, the GJPD saw several people fleeing the scene on foot. Several people were detained by authorities.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, however the injury was non-life threatening. Several others were treated for their injuries on scene.

Multiple children were at the scene during the time of the incident. Authorities removed the children from the residence.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Further information is not available at this time; information will be updated as it becomes available.

