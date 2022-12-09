Quiet weekend ahead of our next snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier in the week, we received more snowfall, and now the weather will take a break as conditions will remain dry throughout the day and continue throughout the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds leading across the Western Slope towards the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

As we arrive at the start of next week, our next snowmaker will come into the state. We will see snowfall from our valleys to the high country and higher elevations. We will see snowfall throughout the day on Monday, and our mountains and the high country will receive heavier snowfall. Accumulations range from 6-10 inches in the high country and mountains and 1-3 inches in the valleys.

Snowfall totals Graphic (KKCO / KJCT)

As snowfall continues into Tuesday, our valleys will have a good chance of receiving snow, along with the mountains and higher elevations. However, by the evening hours, snowfall will start to diminish in our valleys. By Wednesday, cloud cover will settle in for the valleys, while the high country and higher elevations will continue to receive snowfall. Once this active snowmaker passes on Thursday, most of Western Slope will have overcast skies and dry conditions.

Alongside the snowfall, temperatures will take a dip beginning on Monday. While highs for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Montrose will remain in the upper 30s, this will be around the midnight to early morning hours. Temperatures throughout the day on Monday will fall with the approaching cold front to the upper 20s. Temperatures will remain consistent for Tuesday into Thursday in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Cortez.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

