Omicron vaccines approved for younger children

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Friday the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said the CDC has approved COVID-19 omicron vaccines for kids ages six months old to 4 years old.

The state health department says those vaccines are expected to be available at local health clinics, primary care offices and pharmacies next week.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer bivalent vaccines for kids 6 months through 4 years, and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for kids 6 months through 5 years, according to the press release. The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is currently the most common in the United States.

According to the press release, “children in this age group are recommended to receive an omicron vaccine after receiving two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines. The omicron vaccine must be the same brand as the vaccines they previously received.”

