Snow winding down, but clouds sticking around

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After multiple days of rain and snow, things will finally start to settle down again across the Western Slope early this morning. Rain, some heavy at times, moved through Grand Junction yesterday evening, then we saw a quick burst of snow shortly after midnight. Once the snow ended, we didn’t waste much time getting clouds out of here. Clear skies and calm winds right before sunrise quickly dropped temperatures from the lower 30s to the middle and upper 20s, flash-freezing all of the wet spots along the roads in the Grand Valley. Those icy spots will melt through the morning as the sun rises, partly cloudy skies settle in, and temperatures warm back up above freezing. Partly cloudy skies continue for most of the region as snow continues to wrap up over the High Country into the early afternoon. Despite finally seeing a little more sunshine, today will still be a cool day with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Some clouds return again overnight tonight with lows falling into the middle to upper teens and lower 20s.

Partly cloudy skies return to the region again on Friday with temperatures warming up a few more degrees into the lower 40s. Clouds will be back on the increase through the day on Saturday, but we’ll stay dry with highs still in the lower 40s. We’ll see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies again on Sunday, then rain and snow chances will start to increase overnight Sunday night and into Monday morning as our next winter storm approaches. Sunday will by far be the warmest day of the next 7 days, with highs in the middle 40s.

Rain and snow continues to move back into the Western Slope late Sunday night and early Monday morning, then we’ll continue to see snow at times through the day on Monday and through much of the day on Tuesday as well. Much colder air will spill into the region along with the snow. Highs on Monday will only reach the middle 30s, and we turn even colder than that into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the middle and upper 20s. Some snow flurries could continue to linger around on Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.