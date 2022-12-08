Officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction

A holster and pair of glasses abandoned by the suspect sit by the threshold of a Red Roof Inn...
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to learn more about the Grand Junction officer-involved shooting near the Red Roof Inn.

We learned deputies arrested and booked the suspect after the hospital discharged him. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told us tonight the suspect is 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, but other than that, investigators haven’t said much.

The people I talked to in that area still aren’t sure what happened either, but they don’t want to talk on camera. All they know is police told them to stay inside, and then they heard gunfire.

“We saw a tow truck ambulance fire trucks, you saw a lot of commotion, we stopped what we were doing,” said Fletcher Jones. That’s how bystanders remember Wednesday on the west of Grand Junction.

Deputies raced to a call of shots fired during what we are told was a domestic violence call. “What happened between that and this? I don’t have that information,” said Wendy Likes, Information & Communication Manager.

Here’s all we’ve been told two officers fired service weapons and are on paid administrative leave. Investigators will check if the officers followed the guidelines about firing their weapons.

As for Mendez, he’s accused of two felonies and three misdemeanors..including menacing, possessing a weapon by a previous offender, and resisting arrest, among others.

