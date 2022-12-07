US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race.

Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch.

The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month.

Mesa County election workers are recounting today.

Montrose County put out this tweet when workers there wrapped up their count:

ELECTION UPDATE: Montrose County has completed the recount for the 118th United States Congress - District 3 contest. When comparing the final election results of the recount to the original election results, each candidate received one less vote in their tally due to the 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BS6xgOpa43 — Montrose County (@Montrose_County) December 7, 2022

