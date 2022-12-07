US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race.

Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch.

The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month.

Mesa County election workers are recounting today.

Montrose County put out this tweet when workers there wrapped up their count:

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
Rain and high-elevation snow will begin increasing on Tuesday across Western Colorado.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

Latest News

Red Roof Inn suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Red Roof Inn suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Void'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Void’