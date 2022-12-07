Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘person of the year’

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday and vowed to push Russian forces out of all of Ukraine’s territory. Time named Zelenskyy and the 'spirit of Ukraine' the magazine's 'person of the year.'(Source: Zelenskyy Official Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Time paid tribute to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine,” naming them person of the year, the magazine announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Ukraine has been in a battle for its very existence after the invasion by Russian forces early last year.

The lengthy magazine article paid tribute to courageousness: “Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around.”

The country has been resisting its larger neighbor for about nine months.

The question of escalation is raised nine months into the war. (Source: CNN/Ukrainian Air Force/Maxar/Getty/DVIDS via AFPTV)

