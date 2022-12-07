Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Void’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the Void!

Void is a three-month-old kitten who loves cuddles and would love to fill the void in your heart. Void is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you he loves to be within cuddle reach.

Void is young enough to be acclimated to be around dogs and he would fit perfectly into any type of family.

If you’re interested in adopting Void, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

