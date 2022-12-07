Protecting Firefighters From Adverse Substances Act

gjfd
gjfd(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Protecting Firefighters From Adverse Substances Act recently passed in the US House of Representatives. Proponents of the measure say it will get rid of harmful chemicals known as Polyfluoroalkyl, “forever chemicals,” or PFAS. It is currently on the way to President Biden’s desk, but not everyone in Colorado voted in support of the bill, including local lawmakers who reside right here on the Western Slope.

The Deputy Chief of the Grand Junction Fire Department, Gun Hendricks, praised the city of getting rid of the chemicals. “The Grand Junction Fire Department along with the City of Grand Junction, worked together in order to remove all of the firefighting foam containing PFAS back in 2014,” said Hendricks.

This chemical is dangerous because it can cause pregnancy complications, liver damage, and high cholesterol. The Grand Junction Fire Department also said the foam has contaminated water for nearly 100,000 Coloradans because the foam goes into the drains.

The bill had substantial support from both sides, passing with 400 Representatives voting yes and only twenty-two voting no. Among those no votes were Colorado’s representatives Lauren Boebert (CD-3), and her colleague Ken Buck (CD-4). Every Democratic representative voted yes, along with one other Republican. We have reached out to Rep. Boebert and her team for comment multiple times asking for an explanation of her no vote. Boebert did not respond to our request for comment.

If you want to know how your local lawmakers are voting you can visit this link.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Rain and high-elevation snow will begin increasing on Tuesday across Western Colorado.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish...
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under man’s garage

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
‘Next mass killer’: Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath
Merger
Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt
Five hurt after stolen jeep slams into ambulance
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance