Mesa County may buy local church for office space

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County employees could be getting new digs soon if all goes as planned. Commissioners say that they expect to spend just shy of $9 million to buy Faith Height’s Church, a local church sitting near the border of Grand Junction and Clifton.

However, it may be a few years before anyone starts packing up their desks.

The county says that it already owns some of the surrounding land, and with tight office space at both the Justice Center and Central Services building and a $55 million price tag for a brand new building, county commissioners want to go with a cheaper option.

“We’re saving lots of money, we have the cash already, because we have robust savings. So we’re not raising taxes, we’re not bonding for it, this all going to be cash basis. We’re still living within our means and supplying the services that people expect here in Mesa County,” said County Commissioner Cody Davis.

The deal isn’t finalized yet, but once it is, Davis estimates that it will take about two years before county offices can start loading up the moving truck.

Below are documents provided by the city regarding the deal, the property, and the legality of the purchase.

Faith Heights resolution
Faith Heights resolution(Mesa County)

Faith Heights write-up by The Kimbrough Team
Faith Heights Agenda
Faith Heights Contract