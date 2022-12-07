Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river

The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.

The girl’s grandmother called police Sunday evening when her son who lives with her returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother in Long Beach, the Inglewood Police Department said.

Police began a search for the missing girl, Leilani Burley. The other child, a 3-year-old boy, was unharmed, KTLA-TV reported.

“During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of Long Beach Police Department, Leilani’s remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge,” at the river’s southern end in Long Beach, Inglewood police said in a statement.

Jayveon Burley was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish...
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under man’s garage
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say
Rain and high-elevation snow will begin increasing on Tuesday across Western Colorado.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

Latest News

Two Moore County, N.C., residents discuss the difficulties presented by a lengthy power outage.
Residents share how they're dealing with lengthy power outage
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Health officials say this year's flu shot appears to stand up to the strains that are...
Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow