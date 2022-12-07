Employer website for new Colorado family leave program up and running

Colorado family leave program website
Colorado family leave program website(KKCO/KJCT)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s new paid family leave program doesn’t officially start until next year, but employers that will use the program can start getting ready right now.

The state department of labor and employment has a new website employers can use to manage their obligations under the Colorado paid family leave program.

Voters approved Proposition 118 in 2020, and on Jan. 1 2023 employers and employees will start contributing to the program through payroll deductions. According to the department of labor, most Colorado workers will be eligible for paid family leave in January 2024.

Here are some facts about the new program from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Division-

• Employers and their employees both fund the FAMLI program and may split the cost 50/50. Premiums are set to 0.9% of the employee’s wage, with 0.45% paid by the employer and 0.45% paid by the employee. (Employers can pay all or some of the employee share as an added benefit if they wish.) Premiums may be adjusted in future years but are capped by law at 1.2%.

• Small employers with 9 or fewer employees aren’t required to cover the employer share and are only responsible for deducting and remitting the 0.45% employee share to the FAMLI Division once a quarter.

• Eligible workers can get up to 12 weeks of pay (or 16 weeks in situations of certain pregnancy or childbirth complications) on a sliding scale based on earnings, with lower wage earners receiving up to 90% of their wages. Workers can take FAMLI leave continuously, intermittently, or in the form of a reduced work schedule.

• Instead of asking an employer for leave, Colorado workers will apply directly to the state for benefits. Employers won’t be responsible for directly paying eligible employees while they’re unable to work, reducing costs spent on those wages.

