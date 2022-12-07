GJPD makes arrest after August vehicular homicide

Brandon James Ibarra, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility...
Brandon James Ibarra, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility resulting a crash that occurred in August, 2022.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has made an arrest related to a fatal crash that occurred in August.

On December 7, 2022, officers with the GJPD arrested and booked Brandon James Ibarra, age 30, into the Mesa County Detention Facility for the following charges:

  • Vehicular homicide (DUI)
  • Vehicular homicide (reckless driving)
  • Drove vehicle under the Influence of alcohol
  • Drove vehicle under the Influence of alcohol per se
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding (40+ over the limit)
  • Drove vehicle when safety belt not in use

On August 20, 2022, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a fatal single vehicle crash at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive. Two adult males involved in the crash were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred.

The driver, Ibarra, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office was responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased male.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies
At least one person injured in Red Roof Inn shooting
Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Rain and high-elevation snow will begin increasing on Tuesday across Western Colorado.
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Latest News

The Fruita City Council has adopted the proposed City of Fruita budget for 2023.
2023 City of Fruita budget adopted, projects announced
Two Grand Junction police officers and two Mesa County Sheriff's deputies stand near the Red...
Sheriff’s office identifies Red Roof Inn suspect and gunshot victim as the same person in officer-involved shooting
Page 1
Mesa County may buy local church for office space
Blue Heron and Monument View Riverfront Trail will be getting their recreational ramp rebuilt,...
New recreation ramps built on Riverfront Trail