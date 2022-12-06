Potential merger between GJFD and Clifton Fire Protection District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s an idea many have talked about for decades, but the timing may finally be right for a merger between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. At a city council workshop in November, our city councilors heard a presentation from a public safety consulting firm about the feasibility of a contract or cooperative agreement between the two fire agencies.

A spokesperson from the firm said the study is “to determine the feasibility of combining two districts or two departments, one of them being the Grand Junction Fire Department and the other Clifton Fire District.” During this meeting, many other hot topics were also discussed, like the pros and cons, similarities between the agencies, and service demands. “This graph basically shows the Clifton fire Department and Grand Junction Fire are basically running the dame types of emergencies,” said the firm.

When similarities are broken down, service demands like EMS, rescue, and hazardous conditions are all within two percent of one another. That’s welcome news for the Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins, who explains the next step in making this process a reality. Watkins says, “our next step is to get management agreement in place and from there we will really dive into the detail.”

Chief Watkins says the merger will likely happen sometime next year in 2023.

