Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Potato’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Potato'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Potato'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Potato!

Potato is a ten-year-old Pitbull mix full of energy and love. While Potato is older in age he has tons of energy for walks and adventures. Potato gets along well with other dogs and would make a great family addition.

Potato loves his treats and even knows a few tricks such as sit and shake!

If you are interested in adopting Potato contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Two emergency personnel stand outside of a Grand Junction Fire ambulance.
Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries

Latest News

The new Community Recreation Center would be built at Matchett Park.
Grand Junction City Council discusses new Recreation Center proposal
Grand Junction's water treatment facility.
Proposed increase in water and sewage rate
Homeless crisis still graphic.
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction