Grand Junction police swarm area around Red Roof Inn

A Fruita police car blocks a road.
A Fruita police car blocks a road.(Gabriel Gonzalez)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us that several law enforcement cars are swarming the area near 2250 Highway 6 and Highway 50. Police scanner chatter says that a suspect has been arrested.

Indications are shots were fired in that area.  We know ambulances are on scene.

Witnesses tell us 15 to 20 law enforcement vehicles are on scene.  They say officers are carrying what they describe as long rifles.

We have two crews on the way and will bring you an update as soon as we get information.

