Grand Junction City Council discusses new Recreation Center proposal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council will continue to discuss plans to gain finances for a new Community Recreation Center in their next meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The current proposal is a .15 percent Sales Tax Increase to fund the Community Recreation Center (CRC), which would be built at Matchett Park.

The City commissioned a study facilitated by professors from Colorado Mesa University, which concluded in February of this year. Showing strong community support for a CRC and a willingness to fund it, the City commenced planning for the CRC.

The new CRC would be a 83,000 square foot facility that is planned to provide, but not be limited to, a warm water multi-generational aquatic area with lazy river, zero depth entry, playground and slides, cool water lap pool, a warm water therapy pool, an indoor walk/jog track, multi-purpose meeting rooms, gymnasium, fitness and weights center, family and senior lounges, child watch room, and a climbing wall.

If the ballot question increasing the sales tax rate increase is approved and the City is authorized with the passage of the question to incur debt, then the City Council will begin the CRC project as soon as possible with the funds generated from the 0.15 percent sales. The tax increase will be used to pay the debt for the CRC project, and if available, fund the operation and maintenance.

With approval of the ballot question, the City will proceed without delay to design, construct, furnish, and equip the CRC with an anticipated completion date of late 2025.

Further details about the proposal can be found here.

