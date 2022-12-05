WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount

Latest News

A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine says it shot down over 60 Russian missiles
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Toddler learning to walk stops to bust a move
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5