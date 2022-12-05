Proposed increase in water and sewage rate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Grand Junction City Council will continue to discuss recommended changes to rates, fees, and charges that were previously discussed in the Council Budget Workshops and the Joint Sewer Board Meeting.

The City operates the water, irrigation, graywater, sewer, solid waste, and recycling services as stand-alone enterprise accounts.

Water rates are increasing, $0.43 per month for the minimum water usage up to 3,000 gallons per month.

Irrigation rates are increasing by 5 percent for all users within the Ridges Irrigation area including single family, multi-family, parks and the golf course.

With the newly established Graywater program, the City will be implementing permit fees ranging from $50 for single family to $400 for non-single family uses.

Wastewater monthly service charges are increasing $1.24 per month, there is a 6.2 percent increase in the plant investment fee, a 3 percent increase to sewer trunk line extension fees, and industrial pretreatment surcharges are increasing based on type of discharge.

Solid Waste rates are increasing, between $1.00 and $2.75 per month with lesser increases for the smaller size containers to encourage recycling.

With the City’s assumption of recycling services, new rates are established, including a new size of a container for recycling customers only. All recycling rates are lower than non-recycling rates again to encourage recycling.

The full proposal can be found online.

