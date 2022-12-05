Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction

Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs.

The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation.

The ordinance balances many goals; among them are efficient water use, reasonable and successful maintenance practices, a robust tree canopy, diverse plantings and distinctive site designs.

The proposed revision includes many minor adjustments compiled with important changes. These include stronger pathways to maximize water conservation while using climate-appropriate landscaping, preserving significant trees and planting diverse landscapes.

The Grand Junction City Council will discuss this in Wednesday’s meeting on December 7, 2022.

The full proposal and other topics in this weeks meeting can be found on the City of Grand Junction website.

The proposed amendments remain largely the same as presented at the August 23 Planning Commission hearing, but portions of the analysis section of this report have been updated to reflect the changes, specifically the Water Conservation, Significant Trees, and Suitable Plants List section.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount

Latest News

Older drivers are more likely to die in a car accident because of their fragility. (Source:...
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week hopes to keep seniors safe while traveling
FILE - flu vaccines are available to anyone over six months of age through Mesa County Public...
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
Joey Young, assistant artistic director of the Out Loud Colorado Springs Men's Chorus, leads...
LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church tidies up a memorial outside Club Q...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?