Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.(Washington State Patrol)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver in Washington state was fined hundreds of dollars for driving around with snow covering their windshield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.

Weatherwax said the driver was seen driving erratically on SR-16 in Kitsap County. The driver reportedly drove five more miles before being stopped by a trooper.

The driver claimed that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver, who was not identified, received a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax wants to remind drivers to avoid making the same mistake. Take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before leaving the house.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
FILE - methamphetamine
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
The race for House District 3 goes to recount

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
Trees at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
Landscaping proposal for Grand Junction
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison