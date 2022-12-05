Cloudy and unsettled start to the new work week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The new work week is off to a gray and gloomy start around the Western Slope, and we’ll continue to see much of the same through the next few days as well. We’re starting off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but most of the rain and snow is staying along and north of Interstate 70. A few isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers are possible south of Interstate 70, but most of it will stay north of us as we continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon should build into the middle and upper 40s. Clouds continue to stick around, but rain and snow showers become much more widespread over the central and southern portions of the region overnight tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

Multiple ripples of energy from smaller disturbances in the overall flow over the Western Slope will increase rain and snow coverage over the region through the day on Tuesday. As the first round of mountain snow and valley rain drifts toward the northern portions of the Western Slope by late Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon, the next round of widespread snow showers starts to develop along and south of the San Juan Mountains. That round of snow will become increasingly more widespread over the rest of the region Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Grand Junction’s best chance to see snow will be Wednesday morning as snow showers become more scattered in nature once again. We’ll start to dry out again through the day on Thursday as partly to mostly cloudy skies settle in over the region.

By the time the snow wraps up on Thursday many of the higher elevations including Telluride, the Grand Mesa, Aspen and Vail could see around a foot of snow, while areas in and around Crested Butte could see closer to 2 feet of snow. Around 6 inches of snow will be possible in and around Gunnison, Paonia, Montrose, Nucla, Dove Creek, and Meeker. Elsewhere around the region, especially in the lower elevations, we could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, including Grand Junction, with locally higher and smaller snowfall totals in these regions as well.

The biggest concern with the upcoming rounds of snowfall will be avalanches along the High Country, the Flat Tops, the Elk Head Mountains, the Park Range, the Gore Range, and portions of the front range. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for those regions until 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. There have already been a couple of avalanches in the Elk Mountains this past weekend, and additional snowfall on top of weak snowpack could easily trigger additional avalanches. An Avalanche Watch is in effect until 9:45 Tuesday morning for the West Elk Mountains, including the Anthracite Range, Ragged Range, and Ruby Range.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will close out the week and continue into the weekend as we turn drier with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

