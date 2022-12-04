Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

Authorities believe the couple's son-in-law, a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin, attacked them.
Retired couple found with multiple stab wounds in Ill. home
Fruita Monument and Central go Undefeated in Warrior Challenge
Fruita Monument and Central go Undefeated in Warrior Challenge
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
Fans dressed as bananas hold up a sequence of signs in hopes that Jackson State head football...
With eyes on Coach Prime, Colorado’s regents call meeting