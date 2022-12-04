Fruita Monument and Central go Undefeated in Warrior Challenge
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warrior Challege Basketball Tournament wrapped up at Central High School Saturday, and two Grand Valley teams made it through without a loss on their records.
The Fruita Monument Wildcats and Central Warriors both went 3-0 in tournament play.
Sophomore Daniel Thomason and Junior Austin Reed were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Wildcats. Senior Braylen Scott earned All-Tournament Team Honors for the Warriors.
Castle View Sabercats Senior Forward Owen Clarke was named the Tournament MVP. The Sabercats posted the lone 2-1 record of the tournament.
The record of every team that participated as well as the All-Tournament Team are listed Below.
Basalt: 0 - 1
Castle View: 2 – 1
Central: 3 – 0
Fruita Monument: 3 – 0
Grand Junction: 1 – 2
Moffat County: 1 – 2
Palisade: 1 – 2
Rifle: 0 – 3
Summit: 1 – 1
All-Tournament Team
Vitorio Dante – Castle View
Owen Clarke – Castle View
Braylen Scott – Central
Austin Reed – Fruita Monument
Daniel Thomason – Fruita Monument
Will Applegate – Grand Junction
Bryant Carlson – Moffat County
Luke Fay – Palisade
Logan Gross – Rifle
Emelio Jain – Summit
Tournament MVP: Owen Clarke – Castle View
