Fruita Monument and Central go Undefeated in Warrior Challenge
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:08 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Warrior Challege Basketball Tournament wrapped up at Central High School Saturday, and two Grand Valley teams made it through without a loss on their records.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats and Central Warriors both went 3-0 in tournament play.

Sophomore Daniel Thomason and Junior Austin Reed were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Wildcats. Senior Braylen Scott earned All-Tournament Team Honors for the Warriors.

Castle View Sabercats Senior Forward Owen Clarke was named the Tournament MVP. The Sabercats posted the lone 2-1 record of the tournament.

The record of every team that participated as well as the All-Tournament Team are listed Below.

Basalt: 0 - 1

Castle View: 2 – 1

Central: 3 – 0

Fruita Monument: 3 – 0

Grand Junction: 1 – 2

Moffat County: 1 – 2

Palisade: 1 – 2

Rifle: 0 – 3

Summit: 1 – 1

All-Tournament Team

Vitorio Dante – Castle View

Owen Clarke – Castle View

Braylen Scott – Central

Austin Reed – Fruita Monument

Daniel Thomason – Fruita Monument

Will Applegate – Grand Junction

Bryant Carlson – Moffat County

Luke Fay – Palisade

Logan Gross – Rifle

Emelio Jain – Summit

Tournament MVP: Owen Clarke – Castle View

