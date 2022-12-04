A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.

Temperatures today reached into the lower 40s for both Grand Junction and Montrose. Tonight, cloud cover will continue, staying under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper to mid-20s. Tomorrow, those temperatures will warm into the upper 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and lower 50s for Cortez and Delta. Cloud cover will continue to stick around throughout most of the day.

Low temperatures
Low temperatures(KKCO / KJCT)

While most of the Western Slope will sit under cloudy skies, the morning and afternoon hours will remain quiet for most of the state. Where more snowfall moves back in is towards the evening hours and, once again, will focus on the higher elevations and the high country.

As snowfall arrives during the evening hours, it will continue for some locations overnight and throughout most of the day on Monday. Monday also brings more moisture into the state so snowfall can get heavier, especially for areas in the high country and higher elevations. For our valleys, there is a chance that we could receive rain and snow mixed around the afternoon hours.

Snowfall accumulations can vary but lead into Wednesday; some areas can receive around 6-8 inches of snowfall, others around 4-7 inches, and the mountains nearing or exceeding a foot. Temperatures on Wednesday will also fall for many locations. Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures cool into the lower 40s, and Montrose will continue that process into the upper 30s by Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash
Erin Kelly, a 15-year-old teenage girl, went missing in Montrose County on Sunday night.
Missing Montrose County girl found by Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast December 2, 2022
More snowfall on the way for the high country
Winter storm brings heavy snow to the higher elevations
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 12/2
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast November 30, 2022
The second winter storm of the week arrives tomorrow morning