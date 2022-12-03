More snowfall on the way for the high country

KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast December 2, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Areas in the high country and higher elevations received the bulk of snowfall during this morning’s winter storm. While this is the second winter storm of the week, the state will still expect more snowfall over the next several days. Some areas in the high country and higher elevations received anywhere between 7-10 inches of snowfall.

Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals(KKCO/ KJCT)

Tonight, cloud cover will move back into the Western Slope, and conditions will remain dry. Since a cold front passed through this morning, temperatures will fall back into the twenty-degree range for our overnight lows.

Low temperatures for Friday night
Low temperatures for Friday night(KKCO / KJCT)

Tomorrow throughout the morning and afternoon, conditions will remain dry, staying under overcast skies. Snowfall and light scattered showers move back into the areas in the high country by the evening and nighttime hours. We will remain dry Saturday night and repeat the process by Sunday. The weekend will also bring a slight warm-up in our temperatures. From Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s, and Delta and Cortez are rising to the lower 50s.

Most of these temperatures will carry over into Monday, where we have a better chance of snow showers in the high country during the morning hours. If this snowmaker intensifies before Monday, this could be our third winter storm within a week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the high country and higher elevations are counting on having good chances of receiving some snowfall which will become scattered throughout the day rather than staying concentrated like a winter storm. Snowfall accumulations are too early to tell for next week, but current models on Friday, December 2, are suggesting around 5-8 inches on Monday, 2-4 on Tuesday, and Wednesday. However, these amounts are bound to change as we approach next week.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

