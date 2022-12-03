Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.

According to the indictment, all of the defendants conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition, Gabriel Sanchez, Jaime Sanchez, and Augustine Gallegos are accused of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Jose Baeza is accused of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Singleton is also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and knowingly receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm.

Stephanie Barker and Leanne Wilson are accused of having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it.

Jaime Sanchez, Jose Baeza, Leanne Wilson and Augustine Gallegos made their initial appearances before Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty on Nov. 17, 2022. Leonard Singleton made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty on Nov. 18, 2022. Gabriel Sanchez has not yet been arrested and is considered a fugitive.

“This is an example of how the FBI works with state, federal and local partners to break up criminal organizations and make communities safer,” said FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor. “We are proud of this successful collaboration and will continue to work with these and other partners where a need for FBI resources and expertise is identified.”

“The success of this joint investigation is truly based on the strong relationships we have with our federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts throughout Colorado,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser. “The DEA Rocky Mountain Division is committed to making this region a safer place to live and work and it is because of this strong collaboration with FBI, CBI and CSPD that we are able to say we’ve done that today.”

