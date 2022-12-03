Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to death of high school student from Fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Alexis Nicole Wilkins, age 27, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death.

According to the plea agreement, on December 3, 2021, a juvenile overdosed during class at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, and transported the juvenile to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The El Paso County Coroner determined the cause of death to be “fentanyl intoxication.”

Investigators spoke with two witnesses, both students at the school, who were in the bathroom with the victim that morning. One student gave statements that she had used “Percocet” with the victim in the bathroom that morning.

Investigators were able to determine where the juveniles acquired the pill through Facebook messages with the defendant, including a conversation which appears to be the one arranging the sale of a pill at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs the night before the victim’s death.

One of the juvenile witnesses said she was introduced to the defendant by a Denver gang member in February 2021, and had been purchasing “percs” from the defendant since.

According to the plea agreement, one witness stated the pill they purchased on December 2, 2021, looked different and was a lighter blue color than what they had received previously. Other Facebook messages indicate the defendant was aware that the pills she was selling were not made by a pharmaceutical company.

On March 15, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a federal search warrant on the defendant’s home on West Portal Drive in Colorado Springs.

Officers located and seized over 100 blue pills marked with “M” and “30,” which contained fentanyl. Investigators believe some of the pills were packaged for distribution.

Judge Christine M. Arguello presided over the change of plea hearing on November 30, 2022. Wilkins will be sentenced on March 14, 2023. Distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, resulting in death carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000, and no less than three years of supervised release.

