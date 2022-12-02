The second winter storm of the week arrives tomorrow morning

KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast November 30, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast November 30, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are active alerts across the Western Slope with a Winter Storm Warning going into effect starting at midnight Friday for the Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. It will also include the cities of Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 am tomorrow for Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.

Wind Advisory is already in effect for Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade,

De Beque, New Castle, Mesa, Parachute, Rifle, Silt, Montrose, Hotchkiss, Delta, Gunnison, and Cimarron. The alert will expire at 3 pm tomorrow.

Weather Alerts Graphic
Weather Alerts Graphic(KKCO / KJCT)

Today feels like the calm before the storm. Across most of the Western Slope, we saw sunshine to begin our day, and then cloud cover took over during the afternoon hours and towards the evening hours and continued throughout the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the thirty-degree range for locations across the Western Slope. By tomorrow, our second winter storm of the week will impact the high country and elevations.

The biggest concern is the arrival time, as this winter storm will move towards the morning hours for Friday’s morning commute. If your morning commute includes driving on I-70 near Vail, US 550 through the San Juans, and US-50 heading towards Gunnison and Monarch Pass, these areas will be most affected. Other locations can include the Grand Mesa and backroads in the high country. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will most likely implement the traction law. Ensure your vehicle meets one of the requirements below before hitting the road tomorrow morning.

Traction Law Graphic
Traction Law Graphic(KKCO / KJCT)

Snowfall accumulations will differ based on each location, but areas in Winter Storm Warnings, which are in the high country, can receive around 5-8 inches of snow. Isolated higher amounts can occur in different locations. Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory can acquire about 3-5 inches of snowfall.

Snowfall totals graphic
Snowfall totals graphic(KKCO / KJCT)

Alongside the snow, winds are going to be the second story. With the strong cold front that will pass over the state before it arrives, winds can gust up to 60 miles per hour (mph) in some locations. There is a chance that wind gusts can exceed these speeds. It can create blowing snow and low visibility during the morning commute. The front will push through the state towards the evening hours, and winds will subside along with snowfall dissipating.

Temperatures will also get affected by the cold front as many locations will fall tomorrow and lead to the weekend’s start. However, they will rebound as we get into Sunday and then track another rain and snowmaker on Monday. Models suggest this will not be a winter storm but more pockets of isolated snowfall. However, this next snowmaker can become strong enough to become a winter storm in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
Police Lights
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Dry and warm today. Next winter storm arrives tomorrow.
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 12/1
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast November 30, 2022
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
Briefly drying out and warming up