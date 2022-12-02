CMU names Mike Mendoza Head Wrestling Coach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach.

Mendoza has been overseeing the programs operations since Former Head Coach Chuck Pipher retired in October.

“Been with the Program for three and a half years, so this is kind of just transitioning into the Head Coach position,” Mendoza said.

Before Mendoza came to CMU he made some impressive stops at Northwestern Junior College, Boise State, Cal State Bakersfield, and Adams State.

“My plan since I came here, and Coach Pipher’s plans as well and the administration gave obviously had to give a blessing on it, and they have and did.” Mendoza said.

During his time in Grand Junction, Mendoza helped the team win back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

“This is a great program, great history, I mean if you look at the wall, RMAC championships, All-Americans and winning a couple of conference championships. Very excited about the future of the program and really building this program to be competing for a national title as a team.” Mendoza said.

