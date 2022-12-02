CMU names Mike Mendoza Head Wrestling Coach

By (Brandon Gardner)
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University named former Assistant Coach Mike Mendoza the new Wrestling Head Coach.

Mendoza has been overseeing the programs operations since Former Head Coach Chuck Pipher retired in October.

“Been with the Program for three and a half years, so this is kind of just transitioning into the Head Coach position,” Mendoza said.

Before Mendoza came to CMU he made some impressive stops at Northwestern Junior College, Boise State, Cal State Bakersfield, and Adams State.

“My plan since I came here, and Coach Pipher’s plans as well and the administration gave obviously had to give a blessing on it, and they have and did.” Mendoza said.

During his time in Grand Junction, Mendoza helped the team win back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

“This is a great program, great history, I mean if you look at the wall, RMAC championships, All-Americans and winning a couple of conference championships. Very excited about the future of the program and really building this program to be competing for a national title as a team.” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
Police Lights
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
Two emergency personnel stand outside of a Grand Junction Fire ambulance.
Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries
The Hermit of Puccini Ridge
Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version