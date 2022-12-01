Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further.

Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.

While based in fiction the book holds bits of real life experiences as Colwell himself lives on a property in rural Colorado where the previous owner was a recluse where not much is known about her.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.