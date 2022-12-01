Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building
Firefighters work to contain a blaze inside a Quonset-style building(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m.

The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but also stated that one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. It was not immediately clear how that person was injured or if they were a resident of the building. The injured person was not hospitalized, according to a press release from the GJFD.

Firefighters said that the flames spread from the building and threatened a nearby power pole before it could be contained, and that the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. Grand Valley Power reportedly responded to check the power pole for damage.

The fire department responded with two ambulances, four fire engines, one medic, and a battalion chief.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
Four seriously injured after Monday night crash
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
Police Lights
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
A suspect was detained after a robbery that lead to a car crash in Grand Junction.
Robbery leads to car crash, suspect detained
A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.
One injured in rollover crash

Latest News

Two emergency personnel stand outside of a Grand Junction Fire ambulance.
Hit-and-run near Highway 50, bicyclist hospitalized with serious injuries
The Hermit of Puccini Ridge
Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
athlete of the week: Trevor Baskin
Athlete of the Week: Trevor Baskin