Dry and warm today. Next winter storm arrives tomorrow.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clear skies and cool temperatures are still in place to kick off our Thursday around the Western Slope. Temperatures around the region are several degrees warmer than they were yesterday morning, but we’re still seeing 20s in the valleys with teens and single digits in the higher elevations. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunny skies through much of the morning, but clouds will very gradually be on the increase late this morning and into the early portions of the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to move into the region through the afternoon and evening hours, but we’ll stay dry and fairly warm with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will continue to remain in place across the Western Slope overnight tonight ahead of the arrival of the next winter storm. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

OUR NEXT WINTER STORM

The next system that brings another round of rain and snow to the Western Slope is moving onshore in the Pacific northwest this morning. Scattered rain and snow showers are stretching from northern California to western Montana as of this morning. Clouds will be on the increase across the Western Slope this afternoon, then mountain snow and valley rain showers sweep through the region on Friday before we dry out once again on Saturday. Gusty winds will also be possible through Friday morning, with wind gusts ranging between 30 and 55 miles per hour.

TIMING

The first snow showers will start popping up over the High Country after midnight tonight, then continue to spread north toward the Flat Tops, Elkhead, and Park Mountains, and west toward the Book Cliffs and the Grand Mesa by sunrise Friday morning. Warmer air from today will likely keep the precipitation as rain across the valleys, and that will also start right around sunrise as well. Snow will then spread southward down the Continental Divide, across the San Juan Mountains, and into portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau by mid to late Friday morning. Snow will continue to fall across the western half of the Western Slope through the remainder of the morning, then through the opening half of the afternoon before snow begins to taper off this evening and into the overnight hours.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

We won’t see very much in the way of snowfall accumulations over the western half of the Western Slope. Around 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible as you start to head up into some of the higher elevations, in places like Telluride, Paonia, Parachute, and Rifle. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will likely see no snowfall accumulations, as pretty much all of the precipitation will fall as rain. The eastern half of the Western Slope in the higher elevations is a much different story, though. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is possible from Crested Butte, Aspen, Vail, and northward toward Steamboat Springs.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Several places around the Western Slope will see winter weather of some kind through the day on Friday, but our primary focus for potential minor to moderate travel impacts will be along Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs to the Continental Divide during the morning commute, then Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains south of Ouray as the morning progresses.

WEATHER ALERTS

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight tonight to 5 PM Friday afternoon for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, Elkhead and Park Mountains, Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, and the west Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Snowfall totals of 5 to 12 inches and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. This includes the cities of Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, and Marble.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 5 PM Friday afternoon for the Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. Snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. This includes the city of Rio Blanco.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM Friday morning to 5 PM Friday afternoon for the northwest and southwest San Juan Mountains. Snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. This includes the cities of Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.

Most of us will dry out through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, though some lingering isolated snow showers could still be possible over the High Country and the Continental Divide. Another round of rain and snow showers arrive on Monday, then we’ll dry out once again into the middle of next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

