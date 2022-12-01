athlete of the week: Trevor Baskin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball Team has had a stellar start to their season, posting a 5-1 record early on. A big part of what makes the Maverick machine run has been their Redshirt Sophomore Power Forward Trevor Baskin.

Baskin currently leads the Mavs in points per game and rebounds per game. Despite that Baskin says he attributes his success to his teammates.

“I think it’s our experience. I mean, technically, we’re all still underclassmen, because of the COVID stuff. So we’re all technically sophomores still, but haven’t played together for three years. We really are familiar and we trust the coaching staff and the coaching staff trust us.” Baskin said.

If you are looking for an example of Baskin and the rest of the team all feeding off each other, look no further than the team’s first game of the season. The Mavericks trailed the Saint Edward’s Hilltoppers in their season opener at halftime.

But the Mavs rallied back thanks in large part to 26 points from Baskin.

Again Baskin said his teammates were crucial in that effort.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I was like, alright, just give me the ball. But I thought I had matchups that played to my advantage and I tried to use that as much as possible. When it kept on working my teammates did a good job of getting me the ball and continuing to let me use my advantages.” Baskin said.

Despite a lot of the Maverick roster being relatively young, Baskin says that the team’s already existing chemistry has been a big help.

That also can extend beyond just competing on the basketball court according to Baskin.

“Outside of practice we play a lot of video games together. We’ll get in like a big group on Fortnite and we’ll play together and we’ll all give each other a hard time. Other than that we’ll hang out all the time outside of practice and stuff.” Baskin said.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.