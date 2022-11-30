Briefly drying out and warming up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This morning was much quieter, but much colder around the Western Slope compared to yesterday morning when snow showers moved through many portions of the region. We started the day off with clear skies and some clouds north of Interstate 70, but temperatures were off to a chilly start in the teens and single digits. Gunnison and Aspen were a couple of places that saw temperatures dip below zero, with Gunnison dropping all the way down into the negative double digits. Leftover breezy conditions on the back side of the system that brought the snow through yesterday morning had temperatures feeling even colder than that. Mostly sunny to sunny skies continue through day today, with most of the clouds staying along the southern portions of the Western Slope. Temperatures will wind up a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still on the cooler side of things in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly clear skies overnight tonight will drop temperatures back down into the teen and lower to middle 20s for many of us.

We’ll start off the day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will once again be back on the increase by the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures will reach the warmest values of the upcoming next several days with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday night and into Friday morning with lows only falling into the lower and middle 30s.

The next chance for rain and snow showers moves through the region on Friday, though warmer temperatures on Thursday should largely keep this a mountain snow and valley rain event. We’ll dry out again into the weekend, but mostly cloudy skies continue while a few rain and snow showers continue in a few locations along the higher elevations. A second round of mountain snow and valley rain moves through on Monday, but there could be a little bit better chance of seeing some snowflakes in the lower elevations. Skies clear out some with small chances for leftover rain and snow showers into Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.