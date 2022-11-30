Arrest made after 2 bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’

By Ken Daley, Rob Masson, FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana man faces several charges in relation to what police are investigating as a double homicide after two bodies were found “burned beyond recognition.”

Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, was arrested Monday and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

He was ordered to be held without bond Tuesday.

Police say 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and other allegations in connection with a double homicide.(Covington Police Department)

Police said Tyson’s arrest is directly connected to a double homicide discovered Monday morning, where two bodies burned beyond recognition were found behind a glass store in Covington, WVUE reports.

“This is a very sad day for the City of Covington,” said Mayor Mark Johnson in a statement. “We lift up our prayers for the victims, their families and our community. We like to think our city is immune from these tragedies, but we are not.”

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed Tuesday the identity of one of the two victims as 71-year-old retired Catholic priest Otis Young. The identity of the second victim is pending further investigation.

Preston says both victims died from blunt and sharp force trauma, indicating they were bludgeoned and stabbed before their bodies were burned.

The double homicide occurred just hours after Young and longtime St. Peter Catholic Church administrator Ruth Prats were reported missing.

Police confirmed that Tyson was released from state prison on forcible rape and home invasion charges in August of this year. He was sentenced to 40 years in 1993 and served 31 years of that sentence.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

