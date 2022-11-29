Snow ends this morning, sunny skies returning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Tuesday morning got off to a snowy start after scattered snow showers moved through the region overnight last night and early this morning. While snow is still wrapping up in a few of the higher elevation locations late this morning, mostly sunny skies are already settling in around portions of the Western Slope. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue to move in as snow continues to wrap up through the rest of the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will still struggle to warm past the middle 30s. Mostly clear to clear skies continue overnight tonight with low temperatures plummeting down into the middle and upper teens, re-freezing any snow that does not melt off during the day.

Mostly sunny skies continue to settle in across the Western Slope through the middle of the week. Temperatures will once again be slow to warm through the 30s and into the lower 40s on Wednesday, but we’ll see highs spike into the upper 40s and lower 50s into Thursday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day on Thursday, but clouds will be back on the increase late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Friday, and multiple places around the Western Slope could see rain and snow showers return. It looks for now like it’s a mountain snow and valley rain setup, with most of the precipitation favoring areas in and along the higher elevations. That moisture retreats to the south on Saturday, bringing chances of rain and snow primarily to locations along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Mountain snow showers will once again be likely across the mountains on Sunday as rain and snow chances get a little bit higher across the region. The most recent data has the next best chance for rain and snow showers moving back in on Monday as highs head back for the upper 30s and lower 40s.

